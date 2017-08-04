Did You Know...

   

Obama’s birthday gives uber-objective media a chance to show how much he’s missed

By Doug Powers  •  August 4, 2017 08:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Ex-President Barack Obama turned 56 on Friday, and some of the objective guardians of the Republic in the media got a chance to reminisce fondly about that 8-year vacation they had. It’s even more entertaining when accompanied by a Barbra Streisand/Andrew Lloyd Webber hit:

♩ Mem’ries light the corners of my mind. ♫

♬ Misty water-colored mem’ries… ♪

♪ …of the way we were ♫

♬ Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind… ♩

♫ Smiles we gave to one another… ♬

♩ …for the way we were null

The best part is that they’re all still sitting around wondering why Trump won!

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Barack Obama,Media Bias
