Obama’s birthday gives uber-objective media a chance to show how much he’s missed

By Doug Powers • August 4, 2017 08:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Ex-President Barack Obama turned 56 on Friday, and some of the objective guardians of the Republic in the media got a chance to reminisce fondly about that 8-year vacation they had. It’s even more entertaining when accompanied by a Barbra Streisand/Andrew Lloyd Webber hit:

♩ Mem’ries light the corners of my mind. ♫

Barack Obama wasn't just the "president," he was the "crooner-in-chief." Take a trip down memory lane as he celebrates his 56th birthday. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/v0yb3HZX0V — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 4, 2017

♬ Misty water-colored mem’ries… ♪

Obama's birthday message from Michelle will make you forget all about Trump https://t.co/5ixEa2iTr8 pic.twitter.com/x42bP1nb8k — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 4, 2017

♪ …of the way we were ♫

Michelle Obama and Joe Biden send sweet birthday wishes to Barack Obama https://t.co/R6IaYP7WqV via @todayshow pic.twitter.com/HaRbiATAeG — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 4, 2017

♬ Scattered pictures of the smiles we left behind… ♩

The bromance lives on: Joe Biden wishes Barack Obama a happy birthday https://t.co/S4B3jShkzY via @jmestepa — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) August 4, 2017

♫ Smiles we gave to one another… ♬

Michelle Obama wished Barack Obama a happy birthday with the sweetest throwback photo https://t.co/5jEVuWcss7 — TIME (@TIME) August 5, 2017

♩ …for the way we were

10 Obama moments guaranteed to make you cry on his birthdayhttps://t.co/3WduWLkOhE pic.twitter.com/3nOTqVMumu — Mashable (@mashable) August 4, 2017

The best part is that they’re all still sitting around wondering why Trump won!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus