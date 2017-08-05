Trump presidency sparks boom in ‘professional cuddling services’ industry

By Doug Powers • August 5, 2017 02:48 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Your Saturday reminder that Trump might be president for a long time:

When President Trump said he’s going to be good for business, he wasn’t joking:

This room is called The Love Dome and hosts events including yoga, dance and private parties. Every Wednesday and Saturday night, The Love Dome is host to Cuddle Sanctuary, an organization that leads group cuddle events, professional cuddling and training for professionals. This is one of their group cuddle sanctuaries.

Fun fact: Bill Clinton used to refer to the Oval Office as “The Love Dome,” but I digress:

Fei Wyatt, the iPad-toting host, is Cuddle Sanctuary’s Chief People Officer, a professional cuddler and certification program leader and the facilitator for tonight’s cuddle. In an hour’s time, she’ll be chaperoning a room full of strangers spooning each other on the floor.

[…]

The elephant in the room during some of these sessions, though, is the current state of the country’s affairs. Since November – and the election of Donald Trump – professional cuddling services have seen a spike in client interest.

Snowflakes melt slower TOGETHER!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus