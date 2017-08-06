Rahm Emanuel to sue Trump admin for not letting him defy federal law (open thread)

By Doug Powers • August 6, 2017 09:05 AM

Sunday open thread time! Let’s get right to the starters…

It’s getting so a liberal mayor can’t ignore federal law anymore without being held accountable for it:

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Friday he plans to sue the Trump administration for threatening to withhold public safety federal grant money because of the city’s immigration policy. The city will argue in federal court that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot withhold funding for Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Programs — a crime-fighting source for local governments — to cities that limit their cooperation with requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Emanuel announced the lawsuit during an interview on “Connected to Chicago” on WLS radio-890. “We’re not going to actually auction off our values as a city, so Monday morning the City of Chicago is going to court, we’re going to take the Justice Department to court based on this,” said Emanuel, a Democrat and former chief of staff to President Barack Obama. “We find it unlawful and unconstitutional to be, as a city, coerced on a policy.”

Wait, Emanuel’s going to sue the Trump administration for not allowing the city to harbor people in the country illegally, and Rahm’s argument is that Chicago really needs those federal dollars for law enforcement purposes? Nice try.

*****

Need additional evidence to be convinced that the Obama DOJ had mainstream media “journalists” on a leash? Of course not, but here’s more anyway in regards to Obama admin talking points about the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting last year:

It turns out that hundreds of pages of documents existed, and they reveal a shocking coordination between the FBI and DOJ to downplay the meeting and the efforts of journalists from the New York Times and the Washington Post to bury the story. One email between FBI and DOJ officials two days after the meeting flags the story and contained “talkers,” but the talking points themselves were redacted from the emails produced. I want to flag a story that is gaining some traction tonight. Daily caller, The Hill and FOX News have picked up a local Phoenix news report about a casual, unscheduled meeting between former president Bill Clinton and the AG. It happened on Monday night. Our talkers on this are below, along with the transcript from the AG’ s Phoenix presser, where she was asked about this. Happy to discuss further by phone. Please let me know if you get any questions about this. Thanks. An email from Matt Zapatosky at the Washington Post asks for a few more details about the meeting because he’s hoping to put the story to rest, but his “editors are still pretty interested in it.” Zapatosky also, according to the ACLJ, made specific edits to his story at the request of DOJ officials to paint Lynch in a more favorable light.

The DOJ released Obama-era talking points about the Clinton/Lynch meeting to Judicial Watch, but they were heavily redacted. Hey, I’m starting to think that Bill & Loretta talked about more than just grandkids.

*****

It’s been reported that CNN’s Jim Acosta’s antics could be partly because he’s basically auditioning for a show of his own. It would be called “Effing Insufferable”:

Trump ignores shouted questions on Mueller and grand jury as he departs for Bedminster pic.twitter.com/jB7mcbjmfu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 4, 2017

It’s probably going to escalate…

*****

Rep. Maxine Waters has pledged to get Trump impeached, and Pence after that:

ABC’s “The View” host Joy Behar and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) agreed on Friday that President Trump and Vice President Pence should both be impeached. “Do you think Pence will be better than Trump if he were impeached? asked Behar. “No,” replied Waters. “And when we finish with Trump we have to go and get Putin. He’s next.” “Putin or Pence?” Behar asked. “Uh, Pence,” Waters said.

Behar & Waters on the same show was the Ali/Frazier of delusion.

By the way, Waters might be frustrated to find out that even if her fantasy were to be realized and Trump and Pence got impeached, then she’d have to get to work impeaching Paul Ryan, then Orrin Hatch, then Rex Tillerson, then Steve Mnuchin, then James Mattis followed by Jeff Sessions. In other words, “be careful what you ask for,” Maxine.

*****

Baltimore’s “nobody kill anybody weekend” unfortunately didn’t come close to lasting all weekend.

*****

The Freudian nature of Al Gore’s alarmism is no more apparent than in this warning about Florida being washed away forever:

During a climate change discussion on Real Time with Bill Maher, the titular host asked Gore, who’s doing the rounds promoting his climate change awareness follow-up documentary An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, “So when the sea levels rise, obviously we could lose Venice. We could lose Florida. And who would know better about losing Florida?” cracked the comedian, to groans and boos from the crowd. “Actually, I think I carried Florida,” fired back Gore. “But that’s another…we won’t go there.”

Property values on the Florida coastline would indicate that nobody’s actually buying what Bitter Al is selling, so Gore saying Florida could be “lost” appears to be merely projection of the highest order. It’s possible Gore doesn’t want Florida to flood because it would dampen his hopes for another recount. At this point even Antonio Salieri depicted in “Amadeus” would tell Gore to let it go.

Have a good Sunday all!

