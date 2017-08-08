Did You Know...

   

Media finds hot new angle for sounding global warming alarm in Trump era

By Doug Powers  •  August 8, 2017 11:37 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

“Science” in the era of Trump has taken a turn for the desperate as global warming has sparked a frightening increase in the spread of “fake news.” The mainstream media and some science publications, almost as if prompted by some sort of talking points email, latched on to a certain approach to a new government climate change report. The New York Times got the “leaked” ball rolling:

Then it caught fire quickly (Why? Climate change, DUH!)…

New York Magazine:

null

Huffington Post:

null

Daily Mail:

null

Scientific American:

null

Popular Science:

Oh, just one little detail about the bombshell “leak,” from one of the scientists quoted in the report (via Twitchy):

It was available all along:

Worst “leak” EVER! Bottom line: The report wasn’t “leaked,” just finally reported on with added spin to make it appear Trump’s has an interest in hiding the looming eco-apocalypse so nobody cancels upcoming wedding reception bookings at Mar-A-Lago or something.

Also, Trump might not want to bury the report anyway, because the report — to some degree — buries Al Gore. More enviro-buzzkill from a CU Boulder professor with some interesting observations:

Safe prediction: The MSM will put practically zero focus on any of those details.

