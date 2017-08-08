Media finds hot new angle for sounding global warming alarm in Trump era

By Doug Powers • August 8, 2017 11:37 AM

“Science” in the era of Trump has taken a turn for the desperate as global warming has sparked a frightening increase in the spread of “fake news.” The mainstream media and some science publications, almost as if prompted by some sort of talking points email, latched on to a certain approach to a new government climate change report. The New York Times got the “leaked” ball rolling:

Nytimes says report on climate change leaked because source worried Trump admin would suppress findings https://t.co/XhBZRi5UvG — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 8, 2017

Then it caught fire quickly (Why? Climate change, DUH!)…

New York Magazine:

Huffington Post:

Daily Mail:

Scientific American:

Popular Science:

Trending on #PopSci: A leaked government report shows we're already experiencing the effects of climate change https://t.co/Zjd9ZN7gS2 pic.twitter.com/58gFDNlKGy — Popular Science (@PopSci) August 8, 2017

Oh, just one little detail about the bombshell “leak,” from one of the scientists quoted in the report (via Twitchy):

Important to point out that this report was already accessible to anyone who cared to read it during public review & comment time. Few did. https://t.co/eYgsj09Z97 — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) August 8, 2017

Good golly, BBC asked me if I leaked our climate sci report to the media. I said, NO–why bother?! It was publicly available during review. — Katharine Hayhoe (@KHayhoe) August 8, 2017

It was available all along:

Don't rely on NY Times for "leaked" climate report supposedly suppressed by Trump. Download directly from open gov't servers

h/t @Revkin pic.twitter.com/wKwpigaRIU — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) August 8, 2017

Worst “leak” EVER! Bottom line: The report wasn’t “leaked,” just finally reported on with added spin to make it appear Trump’s has an interest in hiding the looming eco-apocalypse so nobody cancels upcoming wedding reception bookings at Mar-A-Lago or something.

Also, Trump might not want to bury the report anyway, because the report — to some degree — buries Al Gore. More enviro-buzzkill from a CU Boulder professor with some interesting observations:

1/ The NYT has released draft US climate assessment

I'll share a few comments on what it says about extreme weatherhttps://t.co/ZMagzWrIZk — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

2/ But first, reminder I wrote my PhD dissertation in 1994 on political & scientific processes that were created to produce this document — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

3/ Drought.

No increases across the US.

John Holden was wrong & I was right.

Of course I was, I was citing earlier version of this same doc! pic.twitter.com/UB1bplyGp3 — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

4/ Floods.

No overall increases in magnitude or frequency in the US. pic.twitter.com/WQE7pTFGzB — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

5/ Wildfires.

A bit of a surprise.

Low confidence in "human climate change contribution" (medium for Alaska) pic.twitter.com/yQSk4bPLll — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

6/ Tornadoes.

No detection or attribution.

No news here. pic.twitter.com/HFIl1cKGHA — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

7/ Hurricanes

Low confidence in any trends.

No attribution.

No news here.

They did not find room to present a time series of US Hurricanes👀 pic.twitter.com/4Hwb1L0nL1 — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

8/ Major hurricane drought

An issue I discussed years ago is now safe to talk about🙏 pic.twitter.com/Ujz3JoVKnT — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

9/ Bottom line 1

Everything I published in peer reviewed lit, testified to before Congress or written for @FiveThirtyEight vindicated here.👍 — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

10/ Botrom line 2

Extreme weather trends a very poor choice of scientific topic to organize climate advocacy around

The science ain't there👎 — Roger Pielke Jr. (@RogerPielkeJr) August 8, 2017

Safe prediction: The MSM will put practically zero focus on any of those details.

