Take #3: How will middle America feel about PASTOR Hillary?
**Written by Doug Powers
What a surprise — Hillary Clinton might be planning for 2020 by re-re-re-re-re-RE-inventing herself… again:
Hillary Clinton has written a foreword for a book inspired by devotionals that pastor Bill Shillady prepared for her during the presidential campaign, and she is considering speaking out more on a topic she has long held private: religion.
“Hillary Clinton wants to preach,” begins a piece in The Atlantic by Emma Green, relaying a comment from Shillady. Clinton has been discussing going into ministry, and Shillady thinks the former first lady could definitely do what he does.
“Given her depth of knowledge of the Bible and her experience of caring for people and loving people, she’d make a great pastor,” Shillady said.
Hey, who better to preach the word of God than Planned Parenthood’s “Champion of the Century”?
But wait, the story gets funnier:
Newsweek‘s Kenneth Woodward also broached this topic when he revealed that Clinton talked “all the time” about becoming an ordained minister in the 1990s. She asked Woodward not to divulge her secret, however.
“It will make me seem much too pious,” she said about considering ordination.
Fast forward to three years from now: “Hillary 2020: Pious Together!”
Update:
An anonymous source tells me that when Hillary was first presented with a pitch for why she should become a preacher, her immediate response was, “you had me at ‘collection plate.'”
