Update on 2 bombs-in-the-making: N. Korea’s nuke & Al Gore’s new movie

By Doug Powers • August 9, 2017 07:49 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

This morning I was tracking the progress of a couple of bombs-in-the-making — the first is in North Korea. Here’s the latest:

While President Trump delivered a brash warning of “fire and fury,” Rex Tillerson, his secretary of state, is pushing for cooler heads and continued diplomacy. The belligerent message from an American president was meant to match the aggressive, at times ridiculous, rhetoric of the North Korean state, according to Tillerson. “What the president was doing was sending a strong message to North Korea in a language that Kim Jong-un would understand,” Tillerson told reporters as he traveled back from Southeast Asia. “It was important that he deliver that message to avoid any miscalculation on their part.” He stopped down in Guam, a small Pacific island and an American territory, just hours after North Korea threatened to strike it. But he had no qualms about safety while there, he said.

Kim Jong-un threatened to use nukes? That’s just not possible, because President Bill Clinton took care of the problem over 20 years ago:

The Bill Clinton administration’s deal with NK was a model for the Obama administration’s deal with Iran. Sleep well, everybody!

Meanwhile, in other bomb news:

Al Gore’s climate change sequel to “An Inconvenient Truth” finished 15th at the box office this weekend despite heavy national promotion from the former vice president and environmentalist. “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” is a follow-up to the Academy Award-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” which generated nearly $50 million at the box office in 2006. “An Inconvenient Sequel” has earned about $900,000, according to Box Office Mojo. The documentary is now in its second week in cinemas after opening in New York and Los Angeles on the weekend of July 28.

As it turns out, not many people wanted to see a remake of “The Day After Tomorrow,” even though the media tried their best to help spark Al’s box office.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus