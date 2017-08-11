House Dems denounce Trump’s ugly tone after Kim Jong-un threatens to nuke everybody
Another day, another strongly worded letter for Dems to put in the “Impeach Trump” file:
More than 60 House Democrats are urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to rein in President Trump’s rhetoric on North Korea.
“We write to express our profound concern over the statements made by President Trump that dramatically increased tensions with North Korea and raised the specter of nuclear war,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Tillerson on Thursday. “These statements are irresponsible and dangerous, and also senselessly provide a boon to domestic North Korean propaganda which has long sought to portray the United States as a threat to their people.
“Accordingly, we respectfully but firmly urge you to do everything in your power to ensure that President Trump and other Administration officials understand the importance of speaking and acting with the utmost caution and restraint on this delicate issue.”
Rep. John Conyers got it all started:
🚨 BREAKING 🚨
MORE THAN 60 MEMBERS OF CONGRESS REJECT @REALDONALDTRUMP'S STATEMENTS ON #NORTHKOREA 1/2 pic.twitter.com/1I2W12n9vY
— John Conyers, Jr. (@RepJohnConyers) August 10, 2017
Well that ought to show Trump.
In the meantime, the Associated Press is pondering the question of whether the U.S. should bother to shoot down (at this point hypothetical) incoming missiles, because if the intercepts failed it would only embolden the enemy, or something:
If North Korea sent missiles toward Guam or the US, could the US missile defense system shoot them down? Should it? https://t.co/E3tsrqNj8M?
— The Associated Press (@AP) August 11, 2017
Shoot down NK missiles? And risk another harsh letter from House Dems? No thank you.
