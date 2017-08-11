Did You Know...

   

House Dems denounce Trump’s ugly tone after Kim Jong-un threatens to nuke everybody

Share
By Doug Powers  •  August 11, 2017 05:57 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Another day, another strongly worded letter for Dems to put in the “Impeach Trump” file:

More than 60 House Democrats are urging Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to rein in President Trump’s rhetoric on North Korea.

“We write to express our profound concern over the statements made by President Trump that dramatically increased tensions with North Korea and raised the specter of nuclear war,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Tillerson on Thursday. “These statements are irresponsible and dangerous, and also senselessly provide a boon to domestic North Korean propaganda which has long sought to portray the United States as a threat to their people.

“Accordingly, we respectfully but firmly urge you to do everything in your power to ensure that President Trump and other Administration officials understand the importance of speaking and acting with the utmost caution and restraint on this delicate issue.”

Rep. John Conyers got it all started:

Well that ought to show Trump.

In the meantime, the Associated Press is pondering the question of whether the U.S. should bother to shoot down (at this point hypothetical) incoming missiles, because if the intercepts failed it would only embolden the enemy, or something:

Shoot down NK missiles? And risk another harsh letter from House Dems? No thank you.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump
Printer Friendly

DWS: Damn right I’d ignore those red flags about my arrested IT guy all over again!

August 3, 2017 08:20 PM by Doug Powers

Of course

Boston Globe gets astronomically political with upcoming eclipse

August 2, 2017 07:54 AM by Doug Powers

Throwing shade

Michael Moore tells fractured nation to choose between him, or Trump

July 29, 2017 02:57 PM by Doug Powers

Gee, that’s a toughie!

Hillary’s upcoming book explains whole 2016 story on the cover

July 27, 2017 07:55 AM by Doug Powers

Glory daze

Hammer time! FBI seizes smashed hard drives from Wasserman Schultz aide

July 24, 2017 05:54 PM by Doug Powers

Sound familiar?


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Corruption, Democrats

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook