NY Times warns Guam of grave threat (no, not THAT one)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Liberal Mainstream Media rule #1 this month: Never stop trying to boost Al Gore’s box office, no matter what the situation. The New York Times showed ’em all how it’s done:
Here’s how to turn that looming apocalypse frown upside-down:
The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores. Some Guam residents told reporters that they worried what might happen if North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, were actually to follow through.
Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change.
“We know that it’s serious,” said Austin J. Shelton III, a marine biologist and the executive director of the Center for Island Sustainability at the University of Guam. “Some of the impacts are here, and a lot more are coming.”
“There might soon be an incoming nuke, but that possible 2 degree Celsius rise in global temperature is what should really be worrying you!” Al Gore sure does appreciate it though, because his latest fictional thriller isn’t exactly filling up the “green” coffers.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Media finds hot new angle for sounding global warming alarm in Trump era
August 8, 2017 11:37 AM by Doug Powers
Al Gore must be trying to make his own ‘rain bombs’
August 2, 2017 05:32 PM by Doug Powers
DUH: Dem worried Armed Forces Commander in Chief’s ‘militarizing’ WH (Open thread)
July 30, 2017 09:54 AM by Doug Powers
Eco-alarmist scientists determined to make ‘climate’ kill everybody one way or another
July 26, 2017 05:20 PM by Doug Powers
New Dem slogan a BIG hit with people who make money testing slogans (open thread)
July 23, 2017 08:21 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Enviro-nitwits, global warming, Politicians, Politics