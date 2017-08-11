NY Times warns Guam of grave threat (no, not THAT one)

By Doug Powers • August 11, 2017 03:04 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Liberal Mainstream Media rule #1 this month: Never stop trying to boost Al Gore’s box office, no matter what the situation. The New York Times showed ’em all how it’s done:

Here’s how to turn that looming apocalypse frown upside-down:

The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores. Some Guam residents told reporters that they worried what might happen if North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, were actually to follow through. Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change. “We know that it’s serious,” said Austin J. Shelton III, a marine biologist and the executive director of the Center for Island Sustainability at the University of Guam. “Some of the impacts are here, and a lot more are coming.”

“There might soon be an incoming nuke, but that possible 2 degree Celsius rise in global temperature is what should really be worrying you!” Al Gore sure does appreciate it though, because his latest fictional thriller isn’t exactly filling up the “green” coffers.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus