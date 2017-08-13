Michael Moore heralds ‘last days of white rule’ ironically (open thread)

By Doug Powers • August 13, 2017 09:24 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

This Sunday open thread he hereby convened. Just a couple things to get the ball rolling…

Yesterday in Charlottesville, Va. there was an ugly scene that culminated in many injuries and one fatality. Also, two police officers were killed in a helicopter crash nearby — terrible:

The ramming of a car Saturday afternoon into a crowd protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia, leaving one dead and several injured at the scene, has left many lawmakers and ordinary Americans shocked, angry and upset. And there were two other fatalities related to the rally: A Virginia State Police helicopter crashed into woods nearby, killing two officers. Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates died at the scene, said the state police. Heading into Sunday, law enforcement officials hope to gain a better idea of the suspect’s motives and his background, while relatives of the injured pray for their loved ones. Below, a primer to the deadly incident and the details we know so far: The chaos kicked off when a group of white nationalists — including neo-Nazis, skinheads, and Ku Klux Klan members — descended upon Charlottesville for the Unite the Right rally. The gathering was spurred on by the city’s plans to remove a Confederate statue from a local park. The white nationalists were met with hundreds of counterprotesters, which led to street brawls and violent clashes. That, in turn, prompted Gov. Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

[…]

As the counterprotesters were marching along a downtown street, a silver Dodge Challenger suddenly came barreling through the crowd. The impact tossed people into the air, and left a 32-year-old woman dead. She has not yet been officially identified.

Because there can apparently never be enough fuel on such a fire, Michael Moore ushered in the news this way:

Nothing heralds the arrival of the “end of white rule” better than a white guy who won’t stop trying to tell people what to think about everything. Also, does “last days of white rule” seem like an odd thing to say after eight years of an Obama presidency while Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch were the nation’s top cops the whole time? But at least Moore did his best to put an end to “white rule” in last year’s electio — wait, never mind:

You can see how Moore moved closer to his goal of removing white people from the power loop by evolving from endorsing a white male to getting more woke and backing the wife of the country’s first “first black president.” Baby steps.

Speaking of identity politics, Michelle had this to say yesterday during another media feeding frenzy:

And of course CNN’s Jim Acosta was doing his “journalism” thing.

*****

Rob Reiner helped prove yesterday that there’s no projection like progressive projection:

Well then it’s a good thing the Left never plays the identity politics game!

*****

Members of Team Clinton are still relitigating the 2016 election. This from the Hillary campaign’s former spokesman:

In August '16, Clinton devoted an entire speech to warning how Trump was emboldening hate groups and white supremacists pic.twitter.com/3Qa1Ad8TtA — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 12, 2017

Walked right into this one:

And yet she's still less popular than Trump. Just to give you an idea of how awful she is. https://t.co/uiV1vJCydW — neontaster (@neontaster) August 13, 2017

Fact check: TRUE.

*****

In semi-related news, Kim Jong-un has threatened to attack Guam & Hawaii, and The Resistance is very concerned… about how Trump’s responding on Twitter:

Can a president be suspended from Twitter for threatening to attack another country? That’s what some Twitter users, including actor and former Barack Obama aide Kal Penn, are demanding, after President Trump tweeted Friday morning that U.S. “military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely.” Critics of the president’s tweet say the rhetoric reflects a threat of violence against North Korea that violates Twitter’s rules and terms of service. “Seems pretty clear that you can’t threaten mass murder via nuclear war, right @twitter? Asking for 7.4 billion friends,” tweeted Penn, along with a screenshot of Twitter’s terms of service.

Priorities!

*****

This story isn’t going away, even though the MSM keep burying their heads deeper and deeper into the sand at worst or at best take the “conservatives pounce” angle:

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., the former Democratic National Committee chairwoman known in political circles as DWS, is knee-deep in a scandal that involves a laptop, money and possible foreign entanglements. Unlike the Trump Russian scandal, however, The Washington Post and New York Times have barely reported on the story, which has conservatives observing — with President Donald Trump’s Twitter account concurring — that the mainstream media have a double standard.

Don’t bother the MSM, they still have a “Russia hacked the election” stick to fetch.

*****

This could be the best news the GOP has heard since those rumors started that Hillary’s going to run again in 2020:

Obligatory:

Good luck, DNC.

*****

The New York Times is going all-in to get Bernie the Dem nomination in 2020:

That story coming soon to the big screen in the film “50 Che’s of Cray.”

Coming next from the NYT: “Why tere’s a lot more personal privacy behind an Iron Curtain.”

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Disqus