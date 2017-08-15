Confirmed: Iran president really misses previous administration

By Doug Powers • August 15, 2017 08:44 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Somebody better tell this guy that Hillary lost and saber rattling won’t trigger the airlifting of another “pallet of cash”:

Iran’s president issued a direct threat to the West on Tuesday, claiming his country is capable of revitalizing its nuclear program within hours and quickly bringing it to even more advanced levels than when Iran reached a deal with world powers that limited its ability to produce nuclear weapons. Hassan Rouhani’s remarks to lawmakers follow the Iranian parliament’s move earlier this week to increase spending on the country’s ballistic missile program and the foreign operations of its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

If Washington continues with “threats and sanctions” against Iran, Rouhani said in parliament on Tuesday, Tehran could easily restart the nuclear program.

Somebody really misses the Obama administration:

“In an hour and a day, Iran could return to a more advanced (nuclear) level than at the beginning of the negotiations” that preceded the 2015 deal, Rouhani said. He did not elaborate.

That’s just impossible, because the Obama White House said so last year:

Unpublished disclaimer: *Unless Iran decides it won’t prevent that from happening.

