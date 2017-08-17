Lib journos storm beaches of idiocy

By Doug Powers • August 17, 2017 07:58 AM

Just seven months into the Trump presidency and the liberal media have already reached the summit of Mt. Lunacy:

Journalists and major liberal news outlets have compared violent American flag-burning protesters to soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy — all while downplaying the leftists’ violence. The protesters, known as antifa (short for anti-fascist), often advocate for communism and have been deemed a domestic terrorist movement by New Jersey. Persons associated with the movement have previously stabbed a police horse and beat people with bike locks. The work to mainstream the violent leftists came as a response to President Trump saying that “both sides” were responsible for violence at a white nationalist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

If there’s a dumber and more forced talking point circulating I have yet to see it:





I haven’t noticed the media clamoring to interview D-Day veterans to get their opinion of the comparison. Now why would that be?

