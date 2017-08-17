THIS. Is CNN: Wolf Blitzer ponders link between Barcelona and Charlottesville

By Doug Powers • August 17, 2017 07:37 PM

Here’s a quick refresher about terrorists using vehicles in Europe to attack pedestrians:

Paris, 9 August 2017: A man rammed a BMW into a group of soldiers, injuring six. London, 3 June 2017: Eight people died when three jihadists drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed passers-by. A man was killed later in June in a van attack on Muslims in Finsbury Park. Stockholm, Sweden, 7 April 2017: Uzbek Rakhmat Akilov killed four people when he drove a lorry into a department store. London, 22 March 2017: Four people died when a car rammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, and the driver then stabbed to death a policeman. Berlin, Germany, 19 December 2016: Tunisian Anis Amri ploughed a truck into a Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz, killing 12 people. Nice, France, 14 July 2016: Tunisian Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel drove a truck into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais, killing 86 people on Bastille Day. France, December 2014: A van was driven into a Christmas market in Nantes and a car rammed pedestrians in Dijon, leaving more than 20 wounded.

Add to that Barcelona Thursday:

At least 13 people are dead and more than 100 were injured after a van slammed into pedestrians in a busy tourist section of Barcelona, Spain, this afternoon. The attack took place near Catalunya Square in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas district. Two individuals have been detained, police said. One person is a Spanish national from Melilla and the other is from Morocco. Neither of those detained were the driver of the van, police said. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack via its Amaq agency, according to the SITE Intelligence Group.

After all that, CNN’s Wolf Blitzer wondered if the terrorist driving the van that ran over pedestrians in Barcelona might have been motivated by several similar ISIS attacks in Europe Charlottesville:

CNN national security correspondent Jim Sciutto said the “shared tactics” of the attackers in both instances was “alarming.” “In light of the uproar of the last several days, five days apart you have a white supremacist in Charlottesville use a vehicle to kill, and here you have attackers at least following the modus operandi of terrorists using vehicles apparently to kill as well, and those shared tactics that should be alarming,” Sciutto said. “There will be questions about copycats,” Blitzer said. “There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville, Virginia. Even though there may be different characters, different political ambitions, they used the same killing device: a vehicle going at high speed into a group, a large group of pedestrians.”

The lib media’s already helped push the talking point that Trump’s responsible for Charlottesville, meaning Blitzer’s in the running for the Lefty Narrative Salesman of the Week award for putting forth the possibility that maybe — just maybe — Trump’s responsible for an ISIS-inspired attack in Spain.

THIS. Is CNN:

Before today:

After today:

Update:

I got these reples on Twitter that frame the MSM’s hackery nicely:

An honest journalist would wonder if #Charlottesville was inspired by multiple radical Islamic vehicle-into-crowd attacks in prior years https://t.co/aLloncE6PR — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) August 18, 2017

Did Wolf Blitzer contemplate link btwn Bernie Sanders telling his followers GOP trying to kill their children & attempted mass assassination — Common Sense (@Paine_1776) August 18, 2017

