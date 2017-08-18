Secret Service might not buy spin for Missouri Dem’s Trump assassination ‘hope’
Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Democrat Missouri State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal caught the attention of the Secret Service this week:
The US Secret Service is investigating comments made online by a Missouri state lawmaker who reportedly said she hoped President Donald Trump would be assassinated.
Democratic State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal’s comment has since been deleted — but it did not go unnoticed.
“The St. Louis Field Office of the Secret Service is looking into the comments,” Secret Service spokesperson Cathy Milhoan said in a statement to CNN. “The Secret Service investigates all threats against the President, Vice President, and other protectees, whether they be direct, implied or comments in passing.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chappelle-Nadal’s comment said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”
The Facebook post was deleted, but Chappelle-Nadal’s being otherwise unapologetic and is refusing calls to resign. The Missouri Democrat has also promoted a petition as a show of support for her “frustration” with Trump, along with one hell of an attempted explanation of the difference between what she said, and what would constitute an actual threat. Get a load of that last sentence:
“She said kill him but not kill him kill him!”
Odds the Secret Service will buy that explanation: LOW.
