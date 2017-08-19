Did You Know...

   

CNN digs up satire, brings it back to life, then kills it again

By Doug Powers  •  August 19, 2017 03:13 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

CNN continues to earn every ounce of criticism that’s launched in their direction, and this headline sounds like it belongs in a sequel to Idiocracy:

null

And the story itself is as dumb as you’d expect — a eulogy of sorts for the satire CNN’s headline killed.

