CNN digs up satire, brings it back to life, then kills it again
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
CNN continues to earn every ounce of criticism that’s launched in their direction, and this headline sounds like it belongs in a sequel to Idiocracy:
And the story itself is as dumb as you’d expect — a eulogy of sorts for the satire CNN’s headline killed.
(h/t @RedSteeze)
Media,Media Bias
