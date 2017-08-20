Here’s how to view the eclipse through SJW-tinted glasses (open thread)

By Doug Powers • August 20, 2017 10:09 AM

This Sunday “open thread & solar eclipse tailgate party” is now: OPEN. The usual starters to get things rolling…

Tomorrow many will witness a solar eclipse. If you thought the amazing celestial event would provide a short opportunity for Americans to — for at least a few minutes — put our terrestrial squabbles & agendas aside to witness a rare occurrence, YOU WERE WRONG!

Do these guys know how to party, or what?

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will arrive mid-morning on the coast of Oregon. The moon’s shadow will be about 70 miles wide, and it will race across the country faster than the speed of sound, exiting the eastern seaboard shortly before 3 p.m. local time. It has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse, and along most of its path, there live almost no black people.

As the eclipse approaches, the temperature will fall and birds will roost, and then, suddenly, the lights will go out. For each place within the path of totality, the darkness will last a minute, maybe two, and then daylight will return. Oregon, where this begins, is almost entirely white.

I learned a lot about eclipses that I didn’t know before from the social justice equivalent of Galileo:

The best thing about being in the eclipse’s path of totality is that for about a minute you might not be able to see The Atlantic’s article about it.

Last week some in the media compared Antifa to D-Day troops storming the beaches of Normandy, so I can’t wait to see how they spin some of the events in Boston yesterday:

"You stupid ass black bitch! You're supposed to be on our side!" – that's what this protester screamed in the face of a black police officer https://t.co/w1ko436US4 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 20, 2017

My footage from Boston: violent clashes between the police and protesters. pic.twitter.com/S1vWB0hDV0 — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) August 20, 2017

Police in riot gear appeared to scuffle with a large crowd of "Free Speech" rally counter-protesters in Boston: https://t.co/0NmOzmQzHQ pic.twitter.com/2qHN7SZ6ax — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 19, 2017

It's turned violent in Boston. Heavy clashes between counter-protesters and police. pic.twitter.com/6xgNG0Gl1A — Joel Gunter (@joelmgunter) August 19, 2017

#BPD is asking individuals to refrain from throwing urine, bottles and other harmful projectiles at our officers. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) August 19, 2017

Just like the heroes on D-Day! Ugh.

Here’s a real big surprise:

Former Vice President Al Gore said in an interview published Thursday that if he could give President Trump one piece of advice, it would be to resign. Gore was asked the question during an interview with the website LADbible. “Resign,” Gore responded.

Gore would have elaborated but he had to go prepare to blame the upcoming eclipse on the First World’s fossil fuel addiction.

Hey look, we might be witnessing the birth of another victim class:

MLB umpires to protest "escalating verbal attacks" against them by wearing white wristbands https://t.co/labp6ylxnX pic.twitter.com/tIx3QkckAK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 19, 2017

How long until some umps start taking a knee?

Have a good Sunday all!

