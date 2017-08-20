Did You Know...

   

Here’s how to view the eclipse through SJW-tinted glasses (open thread)

By Doug Powers  •  August 20, 2017 10:09 AM

Written by Doug Powers

This Sunday “open thread & solar eclipse tailgate party” is now: OPEN. The usual starters to get things rolling…

Tomorrow many will witness a solar eclipse. If you thought the amazing celestial event would provide a short opportunity for Americans to — for at least a few minutes — put our terrestrial squabbles & agendas aside to witness a rare occurrence, YOU WERE WRONG!

null

Do these guys know how to party, or what?

On August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will arrive mid-morning on the coast of Oregon. The moon’s shadow will be about 70 miles wide, and it will race across the country faster than the speed of sound, exiting the eastern seaboard shortly before 3 p.m. local time. It has been dubbed the Great American Eclipse, and along most of its path, there live almost no black people.
[…]
As the eclipse approaches, the temperature will fall and birds will roost, and then, suddenly, the lights will go out. For each place within the path of totality, the darkness will last a minute, maybe two, and then daylight will return.

Oregon, where this begins, is almost entirely white.

I learned a lot about eclipses that I didn’t know before from the social justice equivalent of Galileo:

null

The best thing about being in the eclipse’s path of totality is that for about a minute you might not be able to see The Atlantic’s article about it.

*****

Last week some in the media compared Antifa to D-Day troops storming the beaches of Normandy, so I can’t wait to see how they spin some of the events in Boston yesterday:

Just like the heroes on D-Day! Ugh.

*****

Here’s a real big surprise:

Former Vice President Al Gore said in an interview published Thursday that if he could give President Trump one piece of advice, it would be to resign.

Gore was asked the question during an interview with the website LADbible.

“Resign,” Gore responded.

Gore would have elaborated but he had to go prepare to blame the upcoming eclipse on the First World’s fossil fuel addiction.

*****

Hey look, we might be witnessing the birth of another victim class:

How long until some umps start taking a knee?

Have a good Sunday all!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Politics
