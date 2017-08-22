ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
For some reason I waited a few minutes before posting this because it seemed a bit much for even 2017, but I should have known better than to think there might be anything too ridiculous to be real anymore. Brace yourselves:
NASA can’t process my Mars mission astronaut application fast enough.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Posted in: Media,Political Correctness,Politics
CNN digs up satire, brings it back to life, then kills it again
August 19, 2017 03:13 PM by Doug Powers
THIS. Is CNN: Wolf Blitzer ponders link between Barcelona and Charlottesville
August 17, 2017 07:37 PM by Doug Powers
Lib journos storm beaches of idiocy
August 17, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers
CBS News dials hackery up to eleven in ‘extremist attacks’ comparison
August 14, 2017 08:59 PM by Doug Powers
NY Times warns Guam of grave threat (no, not THAT one)
August 11, 2017 03:04 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Enviro-nitwits, global warming, New York Times, North Korea