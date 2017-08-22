Did You Know...

   

ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams

Share
By Doug Powers  •  August 22, 2017 08:29 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

For some reason I waited a few minutes before posting this because it seemed a bit much for even 2017, but I should have known better than to think there might be anything too ridiculous to be real anymore. Brace yourselves:

null

RIP The Onion.

NASA can’t process my Mars mission astronaut application fast enough.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Media,Political Correctness,Politics
Printer Friendly

CNN digs up satire, brings it back to life, then kills it again

August 19, 2017 03:13 PM by Doug Powers

THIS. Is CNN.

THIS. Is CNN: Wolf Blitzer ponders link between Barcelona and Charlottesville

August 17, 2017 07:37 PM by Doug Powers

Keep reaching

Lib journos storm beaches of idiocy

August 17, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers

Just like “alt-left”!

CBS News dials hackery up to eleven in ‘extremist attacks’ comparison

August 14, 2017 08:59 PM by Doug Powers

Please

NY Times warns Guam of grave threat (no, not THAT one)

August 11, 2017 03:04 PM by Doug Powers

2 degree Celsius rise over the next century


Categories: Enviro-nitwits, global warming, New York Times, North Korea

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook