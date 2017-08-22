Of course: DNC condemns ‘Trump’s empty promises on border wall’
**Written by Doug Powers
DNC out: “Donald Trump’s border wall is a massive waste of taxpayer money that will not make us safer. Like many of the president’s policies, this initiative is rooted in nothing more than prejudice and fearmongering.”
DNC in: He isn’t building the border fence like he promised!
The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday morning sent an email with the subject “Trump’s Empty Promises on Border Wall.”
“Trump has failed to deliver on his signature promise to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump even admitted in a private conversation with Mexico that his border wall promise was the ‘least important thing,'” said the email, first noticed by Business Insider reporter Allan Smith.
Angelo Carusone, president of the liberal group Media Matters for America, slammed the email as counterproductive.
Maybe during Trump’s immigration speech tonight in Arizona he should announce he’s ordering construction to begin right now as a bipartisan gesture to Dems criticizing him for lagging on the issue. I can’t wait for the Dem nominee’s slogan in three years: “Kamala Harris 2020: Because Trump didn’t even finish the wall!”
Is it any wonder the DNC continues to sink even though voters helped the party eject some of their ballast last November?
Tom Perez has been DNC chair for 6 months.
He's accounted for 3 of 14 worst DNC fundraising months since 2008.https://t.co/RWMlNdt9eQ
— Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 21, 2017
DNC hits a fundraising low. pic.twitter.com/w46fAbKsdB
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 20, 2017
At some point hopefully Hillary will be installed as DNC chair to really help the party turn things around.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
