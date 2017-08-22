Unless Clarence Thomas takes a knee while wearing a Castro t-shirt…

By Doug Powers • August 22, 2017 09:54 AM

…He apparently won’t be worthy of this level of recognition:

So far Clarence Thomas has not been deemed worthy of inclusion in the museum:

Artifacts from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests will reportedly soon be on display at the Black Lives Matter collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History. “The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” said Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, to USA Today. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.” The free agent quarterback who has yet to find a team for the upcoming 2017 NFL season will feature prominently at the African American history museum, which previously neglected to acknowledge Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Though future historians will debate the impact of the Kaepernick epoch on world history, maybe the museum would be impressed if Thomas took a knee while wearing a Castro t-shirt before the next SCOTUS term kicks off. It’s time to find out if the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History would finally consider that to be an accomplishment worthy of including among the “artifacts” such as Kaepernick’s bronze kneepad. Apparently this background and resume isn’t inspiring enough:

The quarterback’s admission into the nation’s premier black history museum was fairly speedy relative to Thomas, only the second black man in American history to serve on the Supreme Court.

[…]

Thomas was born in Georgia’s coastal lowlands among impoverished Gullah-speakers. By his own account, he did not master English until his early 20s. He came of age in Jim Crow Savannah, Ga., where he was turn ridiculed by white neighbors and classmates for his unpolished style. During this period, most public spaces in Savannah were segregated by race. Despite the startling racial injustices of his youth, he went on to the College of the Holy Cross and Yale Law School. He was appointed to the Supreme Court by President George H. W. Bush in 1991.

Update:

Some members of the Cleveland Browns are trying to get their own exhibit at the museum as well. Your “they also take a knee during the game” jokes here: ________.

