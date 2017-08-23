Hillary describes how she could have been a contender but for the ‘creep’

By Doug Powers • August 23, 2017 04:59 PM

Hillary Clinton’s first book excerpt proves that she’s going to take personal responsibility for her loss — Just kidding! She’s got more victim cards and she ain’t afraid to use them:

Hillary Clinton says her skin crawled as Donald Trump loomed behind her during the second presidential debate. In an excerpt from her new book “What Happened,” the former Democratic Party nominee admits she’s not sure she handled Trump properly. “Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly, ‘back up you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me so back up,’” Clinton writes in an excerpt released Wednesday morning on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

When you’re married to Bill Clinton those complaints get immediately more diluted than a mixed drink at a chain restaurant.

Also, any publisher who thought it would be a good idea to have Hillary personally record audio version of the book really doesn’t understand the myriad reasons she lost:

Fun fact: Monica Lewinsky used to refer to Hillary’s husband as “the big creep.” You want “full circle,” you got it!

