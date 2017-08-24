ACLU laments promoting white supremacy by showing little kid with US flag
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
The ACLU, which has been under fire recently for defending free speech for everybody, temporarily spotted a future they wanted for America:
This is the future that ACLU members want. pic.twitter.com/bAIwuheEco
— ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017
What could possibly go wrong?
A White kid with a flag?!
— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) August 23, 2017
— Steven Thrasher (@thrasherxy) August 23, 2017
So check that, it’s NOT the future the ACLU wants:
When your Twitter followers keep you in check and remind you that white supremacy is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Qx5D5hbKWy
— ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams
August 22, 2017 08:29 PM by Doug Powers
Headline from the future: Berkeley’s ‘Free Speech Year’ Canceled After 1/2 Day
August 16, 2017 04:21 PM by Doug Powers
Of course: Princeton seeks ‘manager’ for on-campus masculinity
July 25, 2017 05:54 PM by Doug Powers
It’s come to this: London police commish finds proof of city’s diversity (open thread)
June 11, 2017 09:37 AM by Doug Powers
London mayor calls for travel ban (but only for Trump)
June 6, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Donald Trump, Political Correctness, Terrorist attacks