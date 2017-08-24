ACLU laments promoting white supremacy by showing little kid with US flag

By Doug Powers • August 24, 2017 05:16 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The ACLU, which has been under fire recently for defending free speech for everybody, temporarily spotted a future they wanted for America:

This is the future that ACLU members want. pic.twitter.com/bAIwuheEco — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

What could possibly go wrong?

A White kid with a flag?! — Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) August 23, 2017

So check that, it’s NOT the future the ACLU wants:

When your Twitter followers keep you in check and remind you that white supremacy is everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Qx5D5hbKWy — ACLU National (@ACLU) August 23, 2017

