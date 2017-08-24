Did You Know...

   

ACLU laments promoting white supremacy by showing little kid with US flag

By Doug Powers  •  August 24, 2017 05:16 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The ACLU, which has been under fire recently for defending free speech for everybody, temporarily spotted a future they wanted for America:

What could possibly go wrong?

So check that, it’s NOT the future the ACLU wants:

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Political Correctness,Politics
Categories: Donald Trump, Political Correctness, Terrorist attacks

