Anti-Trump movement enters acrostic phase of Resistance
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
“UC Berkeley professor” and “Trump administration” were never destined to be love connections, but one triggered State Dept. science envoy added a flair of cryptic Resistance to his break-up letter:
A University of California-Berkeley energy professor resigned Wednesday from his position as a State Department science envoy, blasting President Donald Trump for recent comments on white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.
The professor, Daniel Kammen, included a less-than-subtle assessment of Trump in his resignation letter by spelling out the word “impeach” with the first letters of each paragraph.
Trump’s response to Charlottesville has hastened the eco-apocalypse, or something:
Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t
— Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017
I’d be shocked if there’s not already an autographed, framed copy of that letter hanging in Maxine Waters’ office by now.
(h/t Twitchy)
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
ACLU laments promoting white supremacy by showing little kid with US flag
August 24, 2017 05:16 PM by Doug Powers
Hillary describes how she could have been a contender but for the ‘creep’
August 23, 2017 04:59 PM by Doug Powers
ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams
August 22, 2017 08:29 PM by Doug Powers
Of course: DNC condemns ‘Trump’s empty promises on border wall’
August 22, 2017 02:38 PM by Doug Powers
Unless Clarence Thomas takes a knee while wearing a Castro t-shirt…
August 22, 2017 09:54 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Politics, Supreme Court