Anti-Trump movement enters acrostic phase of Resistance

By Doug Powers  •  August 24, 2017 07:51 AM

“UC Berkeley professor” and “Trump administration” were never destined to be love connections, but one triggered State Dept. science envoy added a flair of cryptic Resistance to his break-up letter:

A University of California-Berkeley energy professor resigned Wednesday from his position as a State Department science envoy, blasting President Donald Trump for recent comments on white supremacist violence in Charlottesville.

The professor, Daniel Kammen, included a less-than-subtle assessment of Trump in his resignation letter by spelling out the word “impeach” with the first letters of each paragraph.

Trump’s response to Charlottesville has hastened the eco-apocalypse, or something:

I’d be shocked if there’s not already an autographed, framed copy of that letter hanging in Maxine Waters’ office by now.

(h/t Twitchy)

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Politics
Politics, Supreme Court

