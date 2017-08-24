Anti-Trump movement enters acrostic phase of Resistance

By Doug Powers • August 24, 2017 07:51 AM

“UC Berkeley professor” and “Trump administration” were never destined to be love connections, but one triggered State Dept. science envoy added a flair of cryptic Resistance to his break-up letter:

A University of California-Berkeley energy professor resigned Wednesday from his position as a State Department science envoy, blasting President Donald Trump for recent comments on white supremacist violence in Charlottesville. The professor, Daniel Kammen, included a less-than-subtle assessment of Trump in his resignation letter by spelling out the word “impeach” with the first letters of each paragraph.

Trump’s response to Charlottesville has hastened the eco-apocalypse, or something:

Mr. President, I am resigning as Science Envoy. Your response to Charlottesville enables racism, sexism, & harms our country and planet. pic.twitter.com/eWzDc5Yw6t — Daniel M Kammen (@dan_kammen) August 23, 2017

I’d be shocked if there’s not already an autographed, framed copy of that letter hanging in Maxine Waters’ office by now.

