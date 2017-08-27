Did You Know...

   

Nancy Pelosi’s 1st Amendment class in IN SESSION (open thread)

Share
By Doug Powers  •  August 27, 2017 10:32 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

Another Sunday is upon us, and with it another open thread for whatever’s on your mind. First of all thoughts and prayers are with everybody in the areas affected by catastrophic flooding in Texas. Stay safe! (UPDATE: I think the comments are back up. For some reason the “allow comments” box got unchecked)

Among the few starter stories, lets kick it off with a lesson in the limits of the First Amendment, courtesy of America’s leading constitutional scholar, Nancy Pelosi:

When the interviewer, Pam Moore, pressed Pelosi to consider Patriot Prayer’s First Amendment rights, Pelosi responded, “The Constitution does not say that a person can yell wolf in a crowded theater. If you are endangering people, then you don’t have a constitutional right to do that.”

Can’t yell “Wolf” in a crowded theater? Hardest hit:

nullnull

Pelosi would also consider saying these things in a crowded theater to be unprotected by the First Amendment:

–“Obamacare tripled by premium and deductible!”

–“Hey Nancy, didn’t your father help dedicate a Confederate monument?”

–“Didn’t you used to be the House Speaker?”

*****

Hurricane Harvey has helped former DNC head and CNN analyst Donna Brazile show that she’s got Trump all figured out:

They really do think Trump is C. Montgomery Burns but worse.

A major hurricane hadn’t made U.S. landfall in around a decade because of an agreement signed last year? Science! And speaking of “misdeeds”

*****

Some Republicans have criticized President Trump’s pardon of Joe Arpaio, including Rep. Paul Ryan, Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. John McCain. Dems are especially thankful that McCain has taken their side — again.

*****

How’d you like to live out your days known only as “pepper balls”? Here’s the crotch shot felt ’round-the-world:

Yes, there’s a price to pay for trying to throw a tear gas canister back at the police:

*****

Here’s a modern-day NFL ballet in just three short acts:

ACT I:

null

ACT II:

null

ACT III:

null

Have a good Sunday all, and stay safe down in Texas!

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Donald Trump,Enviro-nitwits,global warming,Nancy Pelosi,Paul Ryan,Politics
Printer Friendly

Hillary describes how she could have been a contender but for the ‘creep’

August 23, 2017 04:59 PM by Doug Powers

Projection

Of course: DNC condemns ‘Trump’s empty promises on border wall’

August 22, 2017 02:38 PM by Doug Powers

Desperate times, hilarious measures

Secret Service might not buy spin for Missouri Dem’s Trump assassination ‘hope’

August 18, 2017 03:02 PM by Doug Powers

Pitiful

Lib journos storm beaches of idiocy

August 17, 2017 07:58 AM by Doug Powers

Just like “alt-left”!

Michael Moore heralds ‘last days of white rule’ ironically (open thread)

August 13, 2017 09:24 AM by Doug Powers

Lead by example


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Eric Holder, Feature Story, Hillary Clinton, Moonbats, North Korea

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook