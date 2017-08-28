Just in time! Hillary Clinton to introduce herself to Wisconsin
**Written by Doug Powers
If Hillary Clinton somehow manages to win the Dem nomination again in 2020, the DNC now knows what they have to do: Tell her it’s a book tour:
Hillary Clinton’s book tour will take her to several states she lost on Election Day.
Clinton will make a stop in Wisconsin on Nov. 9, one year and one day after she lost to President Trump. She was often criticized for not campaigning in Wisconsin during the presidential election.
The former secretary of state will also visit Florida, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania to discuss her memoir, What Happened, about her stunning defeat to Trump.
There’s no way Clinton will flat-out admit it was a mistake not to go to Wisconsin, so my money’s on “cheese allergy” being her #1 explanation for avoiding the state during the campaign.
Hillary has said she’s “letting my guard down” on this book tour that should keep her so busy that Bill’s already got a few dates lined up while his wife re-re-re-re-re-re-RE-invents herself.
