Texas/GOP-hating Prof’s karma runs over own dogma

**Written by Doug Powers

Well, those comments backfired big time:

A visiting assistant professor at the University of Tampa was fired Tuesday after describing the destruction from Hurricane Harvey as “instant karma” for Texans who voted Republican last year, the school said.

Kenneth Storey, whose LinkedIn profile says he lives in Winter Park and who also teaches at Hillsborough Community College, ignited online outrage Sunday, amid reports of the destruction in Houston.

“I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them,” Storey posted to Twitter, according to screen captures by other Twitter users and conservative websites.

Storey has since deleted the tweet and responses defending it to other users.

According to TampaBay.com, he said he was “only blaming those who support the GOP,” though “the good people there need to do more to stop the evil their state pushes.”