Texas/GOP-hating Prof’s karma runs over own dogma
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Well, those comments backfired big time:
A visiting assistant professor at the University of Tampa was fired Tuesday after describing the destruction from Hurricane Harvey as “instant karma” for Texans who voted Republican last year, the school said.
Kenneth Storey, whose LinkedIn profile says he lives in Winter Park and who also teaches at Hillsborough Community College, ignited online outrage Sunday, amid reports of the destruction in Houston.
“I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them,” Storey posted to Twitter, according to screen captures by other Twitter users and conservative websites.
Storey has since deleted the tweet and responses defending it to other users.
According to TampaBay.com, he said he was “only blaming those who support the GOP,” though “the good people there need to do more to stop the evil their state pushes.”
He does realize Trump won Florida too, right?
Storey later apologized, sort of. He’ll probably get hired at another university where what he said will be considered a resume enhancer instead of a detriment.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Dem senator suggests better way to ‘fund disasters’ (what could go wrong?)
August 29, 2017 08:57 AM by Doug Powers
Sen. Menendez’s corruption trial request gets the shredding it deserves
August 25, 2017 02:56 PM by Doug Powers
Of course: DNC condemns ‘Trump’s empty promises on border wall’
August 22, 2017 02:38 PM by Doug Powers
Confirmed: Iran president really misses previous administration
August 15, 2017 08:44 AM by Doug Powers
House Dems denounce Trump’s ugly tone after Kim Jong-un threatens to nuke everybody
August 11, 2017 05:57 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump