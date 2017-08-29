Did You Know...

   

Texas/GOP-hating Prof’s karma runs over own dogma

Share
By Doug Powers  •  August 29, 2017 03:38 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Well, those comments backfired big time:

A visiting assistant professor at the University of Tampa was fired Tuesday after describing the destruction from Hurricane Harvey as “instant karma” for Texans who voted Republican last year, the school said.

Kenneth Storey, whose LinkedIn profile says he lives in Winter Park and who also teaches at Hillsborough Community College, ignited online outrage Sunday, amid reports of the destruction in Houston.

“I dont believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesnt care about them,” Storey posted to Twitter, according to screen captures by other Twitter users and conservative websites.

Storey has since deleted the tweet and responses defending it to other users.

According to TampaBay.com, he said he was “only blaming those who support the GOP,” though “the good people there need to do more to stop the evil their state pushes.”

He does realize Trump won Florida too, right?

Storey later apologized, sort of. He’ll probably get hired at another university where what he said will be considered a resume enhancer instead of a detriment.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

blog comments powered by Disqus
Posted in: Democrats,Donald Trump,Education,Enviro-nitwits,global warming,GOP
Printer Friendly

Dem senator suggests better way to ‘fund disasters’ (what could go wrong?)

August 29, 2017 08:57 AM by Doug Powers

Follow the pork

Sen. Menendez’s corruption trial request gets the shredding it deserves

August 25, 2017 02:56 PM by Doug Powers

Area corruptocrat taken to woodshed

Of course: DNC condemns ‘Trump’s empty promises on border wall’

August 22, 2017 02:38 PM by Doug Powers

Desperate times, hilarious measures

Confirmed: Iran president really misses previous administration

August 15, 2017 08:44 AM by Doug Powers

Uh huh

House Dems denounce Trump’s ugly tone after Kim Jong-un threatens to nuke everybody

August 11, 2017 05:57 AM by Doug Powers

Resistance priorities


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump

Follow me on Twitter Follow me on Facebook