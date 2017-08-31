Did You Know...

   

Politico, cartoonist make generous in-kind donation to Trump re-election campaign

Share
By Doug Powers  •  August 31, 2017 07:54 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

The line between “provocative” and “outright douchey” was crossed again yesterday, and rumor has it the backfire could be heard as far away as the International Space Station:

Politico deleted a tweet on Wednesday with a cartoon showing a victim of Hurricane Harvey being rescued by a federal emergency responder.

Drawn by Matt Wuerker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist, the cartoon shows a person in a Confederate flag shirt being rescued from a flooded house with a secessionist sign. A “Don’t Tread on Me” flag is also pictured.

A rescuer in the cartoon points out that the federal government sent the helicopter to rescue people from their flooded homes.

Politico should mark this down in their ledger as an in-kind donation to Trump’s re-election campaign:

null

Worship at the altar of Big Government or be mocked during a natural disaster, because progressive compassion, dammit!

The cartoonist said he intended to mock the Texas secession movement, so now I’ll await his cartoon mocking the California secession movement the next time that state asks for federal aid.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Media,Media Bias
Printer Friendly

Judge helps NY Times coin a MUCH better slogan

August 30, 2017 07:54 AM by Doug Powers

Fake but unintentional?

Keith Ogre-mann: Conde Nast-y’s Misogynist-in-Chief

August 30, 2017 07:29 AM by Michelle Malkin

The Red York Times: First in Fake News

August 23, 2017 08:03 AM by Michelle Malkin

ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams

August 22, 2017 08:29 PM by Doug Powers

RIP The Onion

CNN digs up satire, brings it back to life, then kills it again

August 19, 2017 03:13 PM by Doug Powers

THIS. Is CNN.


Categories: Media, Media Bias