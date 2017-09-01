Of course: PP, NARAL cheer judge’s block of ‘dismemberment abortion’ ban

By Doug Powers • September 1, 2017 03:15 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

A new Texas law barring “dismemberment abortions” has been temporarily blocked by a judge who obviously was never a victim of that particular glorious example of “freedom of choice”:

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel issued a temporary injunction Thursday against a law, recently signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, banning some “dilation and evacuation” second trimester abortions. The law would’ve taken effect Friday. The legislation specifically prohibited the performance of abortion procedures that extract “the unborn child one piece at a time from the uterus through the use of clamps, grasping forceps, tongs, scissors, or a similar instrument that, through the convergence of two rigid levers, slices, crushes, or grasps, or performs any combination of those actions on, a piece of the unborn child’s body to cut or rip the piece from the body.”

The abortion cheerleaders on the Left actually applauded that as “good news” because of “safety,” or something:

Good news! 🎉 A federal judge temporarily blocked a Texas abortion ban last night: https://t.co/sZwXEq6Zsl #StopTheBans #FightBackTX — NARAL (@NARAL) September 1, 2017

We've seen how restrictions on abortion can push it out of reach. Today’s order will ensure women can continue to get the care they need! pic.twitter.com/XQ03DYDjNc — PPTV (@PPTXVotes) August 31, 2017

The liberal “for the children” crowd is sure to applaud the judge’s ruling, because irony is also among the dead.

