Is there a DACA in the House? The perils of Pen & Phone decrees exposed again

September 5, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this morning that the DACA program, enacted by Obama via executive action in 2012, is being rescinded with time built in before it ends for Congress to debate the issue and possibly pass legislation:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration will end an Obama-era program allowing young people who came to the country illegally as children to live here free from fear of deportation will end in six months. The decision, which leaked out over the weekend, means the Trump administration is kicking the can on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program to Congress, giving lawmakers six months to come up with a legislative solution. “The program known as DACA that was effectuated under the Obama administration is being rescinded,” Sessions announced Tuesday. Sessions said through DACA, the executive branch “deliberately sought to achieve what the legislative branch specifically refused to authorize on multiple occasions.”

Trump challenged Congress to take up the issue:

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

Democrats (and a certain socialist) are now watching in horror while Trump insists that a law go through the proper legislative channels:

Sen. Bernie Sanders forcefully condemned the news on Twitter Sunday night, saying that if Trump indeed ends the program “it will be one of the ugliest and cruelest decisions ever made by a president in our modern history.”

[…]

In the meantime, social media was flooded with messages expressing revulsion that he would end the program. Hillary Clinton tweeted that there was “no time to waste” in battling Trump’s reported decision.

Remember when Obama was president and liberals laughed off suggestions they could come to regret forcing through their desires via executive action? But that was back when they were assuming Hillary was a lock to take the White House baton from Obama and continue (and accelerate) his Pen & Phone decrees:

And now, as Dems see DACA possibly going away as Obama’s Pen & Phone fade into history, they can join Hillary in saying “What Happened.”

