Time for another episode of ‘Where in the World is Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s Laptop?’

By Doug Powers • September 7, 2017 05:22 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s laptop computer travels are shaping up to make Paul Theroux look like a hermit. First some quick background…

Earlier this summer, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz threatened the chief of the Capitol Police for not returning her laptop quickly. It had been confiscated during the investigation of Imran Awan, who was an IT aide to DWS and has since been arrested and charged with bank fraud. Wasserman Schultz told the Capitol Police Chief that there would be “consequences” to not giving back her laptop RIGHT NOW:

Something else reportedly happened just over a month before the above video was recorded, which makes DWS’s obvious desperation a little more understandable:

A laptop that Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz has frantically fought to keep prosecutors from examining may have been planted for police to find by her since-indicted staffer, Imran Awan, along with a letter to the U.S. Attorney. U.S. Capitol Police found the laptop after midnight April 6, 2017, in a tiny room that formerly served as a phone booth in the Rayburn House Office Building, according to a Capitol Police report reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group. Alongside the laptop were a Pakistani ID card, copies of Awan’s driver’s license and congressional ID badge, and letters to the U.S. attorney. Police also found notes in a composition notebook marked “attorney-client privilege.” The laptop had the username “RepDWS,” even though the Florida Democrat and former Democratic National Committee chairman previously said it was Awan’s computer and that she had never even seen it.

[..]

The laptop was found on the second floor of the Rayburn building — a place Awan would have had no reason to go because Wasserman Schultz’s office is in the Longworth building and the other members who employed him had fired him.

As usual with DWS, something just doesn’t add up.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe