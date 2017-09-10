Is there room under Hillary Clinton’s blame bus for Alexander Hamilton?
**Written by Doug Powers
If you’re keeping score at home, update your list of Hillary Clinton’s election loss scapegoats to include Alexander Hamilton:
“I go back over my own shortcomings and the mistakes we made,” Clinton writes, according to early excerpts of the book. “I take responsibility for all of them.”
But, she adds, “I wasn’t just running against Donald Trump. I was up against the Russian intelligence apparatus, a misguided FBI director, and now the godforsaken Electoral College.”
Team Hillary before the election: Trump has no path to 270 electoral votes! We’re gonna win!
Team Hillary after the election: That godforsaken Electoral College.
Damn you, Alexander Hamilton! Hillary’s so pissed right now she’d smash more hard drives and mobile devices if she had any left that hadn’t already been pounded into dust.
It’s kind of ironic, because Hill loved “Hamilton” — well, the play at least:
In the presence of practical, tactical brilliance @hamiltonmusical. pic.twitter.com/iIkjPoWLhA
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 14, 2016
The “Hamilton: The Musical” producer should add a scene to the play where Hillary curses out the Founding Father for championing the Electoral College. Hell, I’d pay to see that.
(h/t Twitchy)
Update:
CBS Sunday Morning interviewer: “Mrs. Clinton, can you show us your ‘election night’ face?”
So she's doing well pic.twitter.com/V1Tdig4p2A
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 10, 2017
