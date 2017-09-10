Did You Know...

   

Newsweek hails Al Gore for predicting eventual-but-inevitable powerful hurricane

Share
By Doug Powers  •  September 10, 2017 08:14 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

null

Call him NastraDUHmus.

Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” was released eleven years ago. In the movie, the Goracle predicted man-made climate change would cause hurricane to increase in both frequency and intensity. Until late this summer, since that movie’s release, ZERO powerful hurricanes (cat 3 or higher) made U.S. landfall. But now that there have been a couple catastrophic hurricanes, the alarmists are back in business:

null

They’re reduced to praising Al Gore as some sort of eco-oracle for “predicting” something that’s been happening since the dawn of the planet. He really called that one!

The article at Newsweek might as well be a paid advertisement for “An Inconvenient Sequel” which had an inconvenient box office for Gore. Next up, the Left will hail Al for correctly predicting tornadoes in Oklahoma.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Al Gore,Enviro-nitwits,global warming
Printer Friendly

Update on 2 bombs-in-the-making: N. Korea’s nuke & Al Gore’s new movie

August 9, 2017 07:49 AM by Doug Powers

An Inconvenient Box Office

Media finds hot new angle for sounding global warming alarm in Trump era

August 8, 2017 11:37 AM by Doug Powers

The “leak” that wasn’t very leaky

Al Gore must be trying to make his own ‘rain bombs’

August 2, 2017 05:32 PM by Doug Powers

But what about “hypocrite bombs”?

Climate crisis getting so dire DiCaprio’s *giving up private jets (*next Wed. only)

July 21, 2017 03:17 PM by Doug Powers

Planet SAVED!

Al Gore undaunted by inconvenient truth about Antarctic iceberg

July 14, 2017 02:05 PM by Doug Powers

Self-contained buzzkills


Categories: Al Gore, Enviro-nitwits, global warming