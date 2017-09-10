Newsweek hails Al Gore for predicting eventual-but-inevitable powerful hurricane

By Doug Powers • September 10, 2017 08:14 AM

Call him NastraDUHmus.

Al Gore’s “Inconvenient Truth” was released eleven years ago. In the movie, the Goracle predicted man-made climate change would cause hurricane to increase in both frequency and intensity. Until late this summer, since that movie’s release, ZERO powerful hurricanes (cat 3 or higher) made U.S. landfall. But now that there have been a couple catastrophic hurricanes, the alarmists are back in business:

They’re reduced to praising Al Gore as some sort of eco-oracle for “predicting” something that’s been happening since the dawn of the planet. He really called that one!

The article at Newsweek might as well be a paid advertisement for “An Inconvenient Sequel” which had an inconvenient box office for Gore. Next up, the Left will hail Al for correctly predicting tornadoes in Oklahoma.

