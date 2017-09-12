Epic self-awareness fail: Look who Hillary complained to about ‘propaganda’ pushers

By Doug Powers • September 12, 2017 11:31 AM

If the Democrats delude themselves as much as Hillary Clinton has been forced to do in order to avoid admitting the real reason(s) she lost, they’re going to be in the minority for a long time. I’ll get to the supreme irony of this in just a second:

“In this particular election, it was aided and abetted by the Russians and the role that Facebook and other platforms played,” she said. “We are late to that,” she continued, appearing to refer to Democrats. “We did not understand how a reality TV campaign would so dominate the media environment.” Clinton said that she tried to build on the success of Obama’s campaign but had trouble “breaking through,” adding that Democrats face a “difficult media environment” and will continue to do so in the future. “I think the Democrats can do a lot, but they’re still going to face a very difficult media environment. And we’ve got to figure out how we’re going to break through,” Clinton said.

First of all, the assertion that the Dems “face a very difficult media environment” is flat-out laughable, both as it pertained to Hillary…

Do you mean to say he didn't have the same fawning look you did waiting for Hillary? pic.twitter.com/e75gd3wzMn — Steve_Jacobson (@Steve_Jacboson) August 2, 2017

And just in general…

Secondly, look who Clinton whined to about who’s spreading “propaganda”:

Clinton said on the “Pod Save America” podcast, hosted by former Barack Obama speechwriters, that the political right has created “propaganda channels” that create “obstacles” for Democrats.

That’s right! Hillary complained about political propaganda to the people who coined “if you like your plan you can keep it” and got the media to push Obama’s Lie of the Year incessantly. You can’t make this stuff up.

Bonus Clinton election overconfidence:

Interviewed by Jane Pauley for CBS’ Sunday Morning, Hillary Clinton admitted that she was so confident of victory in the 2016 election that she bought a second home next door to her estate in Chappaqua, New York to accommodate White House staff during her expected presidential retreats.

[…]

Clinton, “Well, I know a lot about what it takes to move a president, and I thought I was going to win …” Pauley’s voiceover continued, “The Clintons had acquired the house next door to accommodate White House staff and security during a second Clinton administration.”

Excuse me for a few minutes…

