Of course: Jet-set celebs use hurricane relief telethon to sound global warming alarm

By Doug Powers • September 12, 2017 08:57 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

The hypocrisy on parade among some of the celeb participants in a hurricane relief telethon was perhaps record-setting. It opened this way:

Mere seconds into the celebrity-filled benefit concert for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma did these stars turn the ostensible charitable event into a platform for left-wing sermonizing. Stevie Wonder, who kicked off the show, began with call for unity, but then turned to mock anyone who questioned the global warming theory. “When love goes into action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences, and no political persuasions,” Mr. Wonder began. “It just loves. As we should begin to love and value our planet.” But after calling for love, he singled out skeptics of man-made climate change for derision. “Anyone who believes that there is no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent,” Mr. Wonder said. “Lord, please save us all.”

And the super-rich, fuel-torching, Al Gore-loving seals with carbon footprints the size of Jupiter moons clapped in wild approval.

Beyonce was next:

Beyoncé followed soon after, again using the national telethon to promote climate change activism, warning that we must prepare for “what comes next.” “The effects of climate change are playing out around the world every day,” she stated.

Why, yes we do see it playing out around the world every day:

If these people try to “save” us any more vigorously, we’ll all be dead.

The room was packed with private jet-using, oceanfront mansion-owning, energy hogging lefty celebs, so hopefully somebody was paying attention:

All of the above have energy usage that you or I could not eclipse in several lifetimes, and yet we’re the “problem.”

Hopefully DiCaprio was among those cheering warnings about man-made global warming, because I love a good dose of irony:

Via Grabien and Colorado State University meteorlogist Philip Klotzbach, you’ll notice that somehow the most powerful hurricanes still managed to happen before massive industrialization:

Also, until Harvey and Irma a major hurricane hadn’t made U.S. landfall in 12 years, but the most elite of the Hollywood Left weren’t about to let that keep them from blowing the dust off some talking points that needed re-hashing for “Resistance” reasons.

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe