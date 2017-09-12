Schatz-Care? Because the ACA’s working GREAT, Senate progs push single-payer proposal

By Doug Powers • September 12, 2017 10:01 AM

Many Senate Democrats, joined by a certain anti-capitalist greed socialist with three homes, have begun pushing for the inevitable next step in what Obamacare was ultimately designed to become:

Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Jeff Merkley of Oregon are the latest Democratic 2020 presidential prospects to announce their support for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ single-payer health care proposal. Sanders is set to introduce his legislation, which Democrats are calling “Medicare for all,” on Wednesday. It would replace private health insurance markets and have the federal government foot all medical bills. Already, two Democrats seen as potential presidential contenders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, have said they’ll co-sponsor the bill — as have Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz and Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey.

In the interest of “truth in naming” whatever they come up with should henceforth be known as “Schatz-Care.”

The most inadvertently honest person in the entire pro-Obamacare push called it back in 2012:

