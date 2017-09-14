Bernie vs. Bernie: Single-payer utopia then & now
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Time for another episode of “Socialism Vision” vs. “Socialism Reality,” this time courtesy of the same socialist (with an assist from some like-minded Dems).
The wind-up:
I'm very proud to be introducing the Medicare for All Act today, which has 15 co-sponsors in the Senate, a record level of support. pic.twitter.com/26GimpDJoC
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 13, 2017
And the pitch:
A video from 1987 shows Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has not always considered single-payer health care a slam dunk for progressive reformers.
[…]
“You want to guarantee that all people have access to health care as you do in Canada,” Sanders said.
“But I think what we understand is that unless we change the funding system and the control mechanism in this country to do that—for example, if we expanded Medicaid [to] everybody,” Sanders added. “Give everybody a Medicaid card—we would be spending such an astronomical sum of money that, you know, we would bankrupt the nation.”
And it’s not as if the nation’s in a better position to be able to afford that extra trillions and trillions of dollars for more “free” stuff:
U.S. national debt reaches $20 trillion for the first time ever: https://t.co/yoVbxadHoP pic.twitter.com/JaJACQUAhf
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 12, 2017
In 1987, when Sanders said single-payer would “bankrupt the nation,” the national debt was just over $2 trillion.
But anyway, for some reason Sanders seems to think that today’s super-expensive “free” is less super-expensive than it was 30 years ago. Inflation doesn’t apply to socialist pipe dreams.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Schatz-Care? Because the ACA’s working GREAT, Senate progs push single-payer proposal
September 12, 2017 10:01 AM by Doug Powers
Paul Krugman serves up more proof Nobel Prize needs ‘comedy’ category
August 1, 2017 05:40 PM by Doug Powers
Bernie explains how single-payer gets cheaper the more expensive it gets, or something
July 31, 2017 01:04 PM by Doug Powers
Schumer, Pelosi praise GOP trio for helping put Dems back in the majority
July 28, 2017 03:02 PM by Doug Powers
O-care remains, but just wait until the GOP takes control of Congr… oh, wait
July 18, 2017 10:20 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, GOP, Health care