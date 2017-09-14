Hillary Clinton: OK, scrap the Electoral College & maybe I’ll take another crack at it

By Doug Powers • September 14, 2017 07:56 AM

Hillary Clinton’s book tour has just started and it already could serve as the catalyst for a sequel to What Ever Happened to Baby Jane, with Hillary playing the roles of both Blanche and Jane. Add “Electoral College” to a list of blame that’s now longer than Jamyang Dorjee Chakrishar’s calligraphy scroll:

Hillary Clinton told CNN on Wednesday that it is time to abolish the Electoral College, part of a sweeping interview where the former Democratic nominee sought to explain why she lost the 2016 election. Clinton, in the interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, displayed her animus for fired FBI Director James Comey, reflected on her love for the people — namely former President Bill Clinton — who helped her get through the crushing loss and blasted the arcane election body that she believes helped Donald Trump win the presidency. “I think it needs to be eliminated,” Clinton said of the Electoral College. “I’d like to see us move beyond it, yes.”

Isn’t it strange that before the election all we heard from Democrats — with the assistance of the media and overconfident, unrealistic pollsters — was how Trump had “no path to 270 electoral votes”:

Early-voting by likely Clinton backers may leave Trump with "virtually no path" to 270, per @AP analysis. https://t.co/xhTYc2TjKH — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) October 27, 2016

There is no possible way Donald Trump’s team actually believes this is their path to 270 https://t.co/PcAKcJwuMb — Post Politics (@postpolitics) October 25, 2016

R's coming home, Trump was never going to underperform Romney by 10-12 points among Republicans; Still has no plausible path to 270 https://t.co/Q0jnwUsD6F — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) October 26, 2016

But now, Electoral College = BAD!

I don’t recall many (if any) calls to dismantle the EC when everybody thought a Clinton victory was as sure a thing as the sun rising in the east and Bill trying to find his pants & a ride home at 5 a.m. on a Sunday morning.

