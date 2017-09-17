Did You Know...

   

Dem Rep downgrades ‘Russia hacked the election’ claim… again

By Doug Powers  •  September 17, 2017 10:14 AM

**Written by Doug Powers

After Hillary Clinton lost, Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff of California was among Dems embracing the “Russia hacked the election” narrative and helping spread it like fertilizer on Hillary’s crop of excuses. And we all know what Schiff wanted everybody to believe when he said “hacked the election” back in March:

null

Fast forward to this morning and Schiff’s appearance on This Week with George Stephonopo… Stephinoppil… the guy who used to be Bill Clinton’s communications adviser. Out: “Russia hacked the election.” In: “Russia bought a bunch of political ads on Facebook”:

To paraphrase Bill Clinton, “it depends on what your definition of ‘hacked the election’ is.”

You can learn more about Schiff & the Dems ever-evolving Russia talking points on the next episode of…

null

Posted in: 2016 Campaign,Democrats,Donald Trump
