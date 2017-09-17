Kim Jong-un’s propagandists might advise Hillary devotional website to dial it down a notch

By Doug Powers • September 17, 2017 01:55 PM

If you’ve not yet heard about the pro-Clinton uber-propaganda website Verrit, here’s a brief description:

Verrit is a political site created by Peter Daou[1] and Leela Daou[2] that shows talking points for use in social media discussions. The website’s slogan says it is “media for the 65.8 million,” referring to the number of votes Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential election. Daou, an adviser to Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign, and prior chief executive of Shareblue[3] told Business Insider that he intended the website to “reflect the worldview” of those who voted for Clinton and described the site as an “online hub for Clinton backers so that they can find easy-to-share facts, stats and other information you can take out to social media when you’re having debates on key issues people are discussing”. Daou also said the website had no financial ties to Clinton.[4] On September 3, 2017, Clinton endorsed the service.

Well of course Hillary Clinton “endorsed the service”! This is among Verrit’s attempt to prove why “every major media narrative about 2016 is demonstrably false” (via @dwdavison9318):

FAKE: Hillary Clinton was a “flawed” candidate. FACT: Hillary Clinton is the first woman in history to become the presidential nominee of a major party. Would anyone characterize that as a “flaw?” Singling out Hillary Clinton as “flawed” when all humans are flawed has a decidedly sexist tinge. There is nothing particularly flawed about working a lifetime to become one of the most accomplished women in political history.

Good lord, even Kim Jong-un’s in-house propagandists would tell Verrit to reel it back in.

Here’s another funny one:

FAKE: The DNC “rigged” the primary. FACT: Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary by getting millions more votes than Bernie Sanders. The oft-repeated accusation that the DNC “rigged” the primary is an unfounded excuse repeated by Sanders diehards to rationalize his loss. It is insulting to everyone who voted in the primaries to falsely attribute Clinton’s victory to cheating.

Hmm, why did Debbie Wasserman Schultz resign again? (Hint: It wasn’t because of a bad hair day).

