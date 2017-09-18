Confirmed: Challenging election results *no longer ‘threat to democracy’ (*If a Clinton lost)

By Doug Powers • September 18, 2017 04:39 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

In October, just a couple weeks before the election, Hillary Clinton was totally convinced she was going to win, and as a result she had implicit trust in the system:

The disclaimer to that is so small you can’t see it, but it reads “*Unless I’m the one who lost”:

In an interview with NPR, the former secretary of state — who will speak in Washington on Monday evening as part of her nationwide book tour — would not rule out formally contesting the results of the election. “I wouldn’t rule it out,” she said, though she quickly admitted there’s virtually no legal path forward, and that challenging election results at this point would be unprecedented.

Gee, “What Happened”?

Additionally, brief footage released from Clinton HQ late on election night is even more pathetic and embarrassing than originally thought.

