UC Berkeley profs & grad students petition to make campus home of ‘flee speech’ movement

**Written by Doug Powers

This headline about UC Berkeley from the S.F. Chronicle speaks volumes:

“Free speech”? Everybody RUN!

At UC Berkeley, 177 professors and graduate students have signed an open letter urging thousands of colleagues and classmates to boycott campus for four days this month to ensure their “physical and mental safety.”

The strongly worded letter, titled “Boycott the Alt-Right @UCBerkeley,” asks that students, instructors and employees cancel classes, close buildings and “not penalize students who are afraid to come to campus” from Sept. 24 to 27.

That’s when Milo Yiannopoulos has said he, Steve Bannon, Ann Coulter and other couriers of the far-right agenda are supposed to descend onto campus for four days of rallies and speeches they’re calling “Free Speech Week.”