UN bureaucrats, MSM scurry to safe space after Trump’s General Assembly speech

September 19, 2017

Written by Doug Powers

Did you see President Trump’s speech to the U.N. General Assembly? The address was not well-received by many of the gathered bureaucrats, but then again, Trump’s no Mahmoud Ahmadinejad or Raul Castro.

Here are three parts that brought out the crickets:

This caused a few nosebleeds in the General Assembly:

He said, “It is a massive source of embarrassment for the United Nations that some governments with egregious human rights records sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council.” The panel’s 47 members include, for example, China and Saudi Arabia.

That was a fairly triggering and intimidating experience for many in the room (25 percent applauded, 50 percent shook their heads in disapproval, 15 percent cited it as evidence of climate change, and 10 percent surrendered to Jared Kushner’s security team).

But it got better. There hasn’t been a General Assembly silence this awkward since Dag Hammarskjöld broke wind during a role call vote:

“The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented.”

Ouch. Feel the Bern! Fortunately Trump put a “Make America Great Again” paper bag under each seat for everybody to hyperventilate into.

Trump also had a warning for Lil’ Kim:

Pyongyang’s “reckless” pursuit of nuclear weapons “threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life,” Trump told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. If North Korea continues down this path, Trump said, “we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

With that one, Trump basically dumped ice cold water on the room without warning:

The President’s verbal attack on Pyongyang drew mumbles from the UN General Assembly Hall, Reuters reported. One man in the audience covered his face with his hands shortly after Trump made his “totally destroy” comment.

The audible gasps also reverberated outside the walls of the U.N. and even ABC News’ chief foreign correspondent was beside himself:

VIDEO – @TerryMoran: Threat to ‘Totally Destroy’ N. Korea 'Borders on the Threat of Committing a War Crime’ https://t.co/zN2DJ4zd5Q — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) September 19, 2017

Kim Jong-un threatens to put a mushroom cloud over Guam, Hawaii and California and Trump’s reaction in a speech is the real danger here? Impeach!

Lastly, people from the previous administration who thought it was a great idea to send nearly $2 billion in cash to the world’s #1 state sponsor of terror are currently hammering Trump for saying this:

President Trump on Tuesday signaled he is close to ditching the Iran nuclear agreement struck by former President Barack Obama, by saying the deal is an “embarrassment to the United States” in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly. “We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles and we cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program,” Trump said. “The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into,” he added. “Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States, and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me.”

CNN’s Chief Resistance Correspondent and Trump nemesis Jim Acosta was alarmed by the speech in its entirety:

UN speech was a lot of Trump tweets strung together. Saber-rattling. But no clear doctrine. Threats of confrontation around the world. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 19, 2017

The liberal media — whose idea of “tough talk reality check” leadership is blaming terrorism on refrigerants — really miss Obama’s platitudes.

Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe