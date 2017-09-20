Jet-set former SoS hails jet-set celeb who ‘walks the walk’ on combating climate change

By Doug Powers • September 20, 2017 05:06 AM

John Kerry hosted a “climate conference” at Yale on Tuesday, and he had high praise for one of the participants, Leonardo DiCaprio:

“Walks the walk” to combat climate change? DiCaprio doesn’t really walk the walk as much as he flies the walk and cruises the walk on oil barons’ yachts:

Obviously Leo learned from the best:

A US military C-17 transport aircraft that usually carries at least 100 troops flew to Geneva Airport to pick up Secretary of State John Kerry and flew him to Boston where he’ll be treated for a broken leg. The Air Force plane touched down in Switzerland on Monday after taking off from a US base in Ramstein, Germany, and then headed to Massachusetts after collecting the 71-year-old politician.

::COUGH:: “hypocrite!” ::COUGH::

In winter, he [Kerry] goes helicopter skiing while staying at his wife’s Idaho retreat, a 15th-century farmhouse transported from England and reassembled on the banks of the Big Wood River in Sun Valley. In summer, he windsurfs and sails off the coast of Nantucket, where she has another home. The couple have an 18th-century town house in Boston where the kitchen is two stories high. There is a 23-room town house in Washington, an 88-acre Pittsburgh area estate, a private Gulfstream jet and a personal staff of six, including caretakers and a cook.

“Walking the walk” on climate change alarmism, Kerry & DiCaprio-style!

