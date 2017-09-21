Did You Know...

   

Of course: Celeb obsessed with impeaching Trump launches ‘nonpartisan’ election probe

Share
By Doug Powers  •  September 21, 2017 05:05 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

Rob Reiner, who calls for Trump’s impeachment at least a dozen times a day not counting the times he blurts it out in his sleep, is spearheading a totally nonpartisan review of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and won’t stop until Hillary’s inaugurated:

Big Hollywood names have helped found the Committee to Investigate Russia, a nonprofit aiming to spread information about Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and create debate about possible threats to the country’s institutions. The committee launched Tuesday in the U.S., with director Rob Reiner on the advisory board and actor Morgan Freeman featured in an introductory video.

“The Russian Active Measures campaign aimed at the United States has been exposed,” reads a statement on the organization’s website. “Using hacking, Twitter armies, and fake news, the Kremlin engaged in an aggressive effort to subvert the American democratic process.”

The Committee to Investigate Russia said it wants to be a nonprofit, non-partisan resource to “help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy,” it continues.

They should have named it “Russian to Judgment.” And of course CNN can parrot the “nonpartisan” part without using laugh quotes:

null

They’d still be doing all this even if Hillary has won, right? RIGHT!?

It’s weird that they didn’t show any clips of Obama mocking Romney for calling Russia a threat in 2012, or Hillary handing Lavrov a “reset button” in 2009.

As for Rob Reiner’s father, Carl, he’s stoked by the possibility of something that will never happen:

Anybody want to break the bad news to him?

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Donald Trump,Hillary Clinton,Hollyweird
Printer Friendly

UN bureaucrats, MSM scurry to safe space after Trump’s General Assembly speech

September 19, 2017 10:47 AM by Doug Powers

Pass the popcorn

Confirmed: Challenging election results *no longer ‘threat to democracy’ (*If a Clinton lost)

September 18, 2017 04:39 PM by Doug Powers

Microscopic disclaimers

Kim Jong-un’s propagandists might advise Hillary devotional website to dial it down a notch

September 17, 2017 01:55 PM by Doug Powers

Overdoing it a bit

Dem Rep downgrades ‘Russia hacked the election’ claim… again

September 17, 2017 10:14 AM by Doug Powers

Lowered expectations

Hillary Clinton: OK, scrap the Electoral College & maybe I’ll take another crack at it

September 14, 2017 07:56 AM by Doug Powers

That darn Hamilton


Categories: 2016 Campaign, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton