Of course: Celeb obsessed with impeaching Trump launches ‘nonpartisan’ election probe

Rob Reiner, who calls for Trump’s impeachment at least a dozen times a day not counting the times he blurts it out in his sleep, is spearheading a totally nonpartisan review of Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election and won’t stop until Hillary’s inaugurated:

Big Hollywood names have helped found the Committee to Investigate Russia, a nonprofit aiming to spread information about Russia’s role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and create debate about possible threats to the country’s institutions. The committee launched Tuesday in the U.S., with director Rob Reiner on the advisory board and actor Morgan Freeman featured in an introductory video. “The Russian Active Measures campaign aimed at the United States has been exposed,” reads a statement on the organization’s website. “Using hacking, Twitter armies, and fake news, the Kremlin engaged in an aggressive effort to subvert the American democratic process.” The Committee to Investigate Russia said it wants to be a nonprofit, non-partisan resource to “help Americans recognize and understand the gravity of Russia’s continuing attacks on our democracy,” it continues.

They should have named it “Russian to Judgment.” And of course CNN can parrot the “nonpartisan” part without using laugh quotes:

They’d still be doing all this even if Hillary has won, right? RIGHT!?

It’s weird that they didn’t show any clips of Obama mocking Romney for calling Russia a threat in 2012, or Hillary handing Lavrov a “reset button” in 2009.

As for Rob Reiner’s father, Carl, he’s stoked by the possibility of something that will never happen:

Is there anything more exciting that the possibility of Trump's election being invalidated & Hillary rightfully installed as our President? — carl reiner (@carlreiner) September 20, 2017

Anybody want to break the bad news to him?

