DiCaprio supports belief-based test to hold office (Out: Theocracy – In: Leo-cracy?)
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Who’s up for another “global warming” science lecture from mega hypocrites with Titanic-sized carbon footprints? Me neither, but sometimes it has to be done:
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio says history will judge President Trump harshly for his inaction on climate change.
Speaking Tuesday at a Yale University climate conference, DiCaprio lashed out at Trump for pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Accord.
“We are going to look back at this point in history, and frankly this administration, and certain people are going to be vilified for not taking action,” he said, according to the Hartford Courant.
“We should not have people in office who do not believe in facts and truths and modern science that are able to manipulate and risk the entire future of this entire generation,” he told former Secretary of State John Kerry.
Is there anything less science-y than the words “believe in” followed by “science”? Maybe instead of “theocracy” that particular belief-based system of government could be known as a Leo-cracy.
If I were the president I’d sign an EO officially grounding the private planes of Kerry, DiCaprio, Gore and so many others and say “you wanted me to take action on emissions, you got it!”
And by the way, DiCaprio took that shot at “deniers” while this guy nodded his big noggin in approval:
In winter, he [Kerry] goes helicopter skiing while staying at his wife’s Idaho retreat, a 15th-century farmhouse transported from England and reassembled on the banks of the Big Wood River in Sun Valley. In summer, he windsurfs and sails off the coast of Nantucket, where she has another home. The couple have an 18th-century town house in Boston where the kitchen is two stories high. There is a 23-room town house in Washington, an 88-acre Pittsburgh area estate, a private Gulfstream jet and a personal staff of six, including caretakers and a cook.
On the upside, by saying climate change “deniers” shouldn’t hold public office, at least DiCaprio slammed the door in his own face when it comes to a potential political career:
If we could only harness the power of rich celeb eco-hypocrisy, the world’s energy problems would be solved.
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Of course: Celeb obsessed with impeaching Trump launches ‘nonpartisan’ election probe
September 21, 2017 05:05 PM by Doug Powers
UN bureaucrats, MSM scurry to safe space after Trump’s General Assembly speech
September 19, 2017 10:47 AM by Doug Powers
Confirmed: Challenging election results *no longer ‘threat to democracy’ (*If a Clinton lost)
September 18, 2017 04:39 PM by Doug Powers
Kim Jong-un’s propagandists might advise Hillary devotional website to dial it down a notch
September 17, 2017 01:55 PM by Doug Powers
Dem Rep downgrades ‘Russia hacked the election’ claim… again
September 17, 2017 10:14 AM by Doug Powers
Categories: 2016 Campaign, Democrats, Donald Trump