Surprise! Look who was helping Jimmy Kimmel with ‘nonpartisan’ talking points

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel quickly became the face of the entertainment wing of The Resistance to Obamacare repeal recently — specifically as it pertains to the Graham-Cassidy bill. Now that Graham-Cassidy looks to be dead in the water (thanks in part to John McCain, who has many new fans on the Left), more details are surfacing. One MSNBC journo leaned forward far enough to call Kimmel’s opposition to Graham-Cassidy “nonpartisan,” but, to paraphrase Bill Clinton, it depends on what your definition of “nonpartisan” is:

Behind the scenes, the ABC star was getting an assist. Kimmel and his team were in touch with health care officials, charities and advocacy groups, multiple sources told The Daily Beast. He also was in touch with the office of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y) who, according to a source familiar with their conversations, “provided technical guidance and info about the bill, as well as stats from various think tanks and experts on the effects of [Graham-Cassidy].” The three episodes in which Kimmel tore apart both Cassidy—who had previously insisted that any health care bill pass a so-called “Jimmy Kimmel test”—and the bill’s specifics helped galvanize public and political opposition to the legislation.

The two had been in touch “periodically” over the last several months as prior legislative efforts were considered and their conversations continued when Graham-Cassidy began gaining steam.

Hopefully the senior senator from New York gets a chance to autograph the cue cards he helped write for the late night host’s “bipartisan” effort to oppose the latest O-care repeal effort.

And for the MSM who are at the moment probably saying to themselves “so Kimmel talked to Schumer, big deal,” here’s a hypothetical scenario:

Imagine if Leno had taken an anti-Obama stance, and it came out he had been fed talking points by Mitch McConnell https://t.co/VMWGGH7P6W — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 22, 2017

The horror!

