Wife of Bill Clinton points out which women are ‘publicly disrespecting themselves’

Hillary Clinton continues her search to find out “What Happened,” but she won’t consider the possibility that the answer is “the Dems ran an entitled, delusional candidate with no self-awareness whatsoever”:

Hillary Clinton said Saturday that some women are “publicly disrespecting themselves” in their support of President Trump. “When I see women doing that, I think why are they publicly disrespecting themselves? Why are they opening the door to have someone say that about them in their workplace? In a community setting? Do they not see the connection there?” Clinton told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on “AM Joy.” Clinton made the comments when asked about pro-Trump women who wear profane t-shirts “that used the b-word, the c-word about you.”

The dictionary now has a new definition for “chutzpah.”

Hillary Clinton on sexism: "It is still not viewed as the serious threat it is to women's aspirations" https://t.co/IuUXpcOjhU — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 23, 2017

This concern about “threats to women” brought to you by the woman who once helped manage “bimbo eruptions”:

But Mrs. Clinton took a very different approach herself 25 years ago as the wife of then-Gov. Bill Clinton, leading the effort to discredit women who came forward with their own stories of harassment or assault by her husband. Campaign narratives written by reporters detailed how she honchoed the campaign team that handled “bimbo eruptions,” digging up personal papers and official records that could be used to undercut the stories told by a series of women. One top aide later recounted Mrs. Clinton’s intent to “destroy” the story of one accuser, while former adviser Dick Morris said Mrs. Clinton engaged in “blackmail” to try to force women to recant their stories.

Keep on talking, Hillary! Trump’s re-election campaign will appreciate it.

Lastly, remember that the puritanical t-shirt criticism is coming from the ex-candidate who helps hawk these for Planned Parenthood:

Support Samantha Bee & Planned Parenthood & buy a Nasty Woman t-shirt!https://t.co/I9qd3M3cFq pic.twitter.com/XDpBcFqF7k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 11, 2017

What was she just saying about who are “publicly disrespecting themselves”?

