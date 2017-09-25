Did You Know...

   

Planned Parenthood backs ‘Do No Harm’ campaign but with MAJOR exceptions

Share
By Doug Powers  •  September 25, 2017 10:03 PM

**Written by Doug Powers

If you’re keeping score at home, Planned Parenthood’s self-awareness remains missing and assumed lost forever:

null

“Do no harm”? Hippocrates unavailable for comment.

Just for irony kicks, this is part of the original version of the Hippocratic Oath:

I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice.

I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect. Similarly I will not give to a woman an abortive remedy. In purity and holiness I will guard my life and my art.

And Planned Parenthood adds to that the disclaimer, “*Unless there’s Democrat political power and federal funding at stake.”

**Written by Doug Powers

Twitter @ThePowersThatBe

Posted in: Abortion
Printer Friendly

How romantic: Planned Parenthood gets into the online dating site biz

September 13, 2017 04:25 PM by Doug Powers

Dimensions of compatibility

SHOCKER: Look what suddenly made Planned Parenthood worried about every person’s ‘right to live…’

September 6, 2017 06:25 PM by Doug Powers

Without shame

2020 or bust: Let MSM’s attempt to connect Elizabeth Warren with middle America commence!

September 4, 2017 02:59 PM by Doug Powers

Bitter clinger outreach cometh?

Of course: PP, NARAL cheer judge’s block of ‘dismemberment abortion’ ban

September 1, 2017 03:15 PM by Doug Powers

Priorities

CBS touts Iceland’s leap forward in medical progress: Abortion

August 15, 2017 10:57 AM by Doug Powers

Sliding down the slippery slope


Categories: Abortion, Feature Story