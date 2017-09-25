Planned Parenthood backs ‘Do No Harm’ campaign but with MAJOR exceptions
**Written by Doug Powers
If you’re keeping score at home, Planned Parenthood’s self-awareness remains missing and assumed lost forever:
“Do no harm”? Hippocrates unavailable for comment.
Just for irony kicks, this is part of the original version of the Hippocratic Oath:
I will apply dietetic measures for the benefit of the sick according to my ability and judgment; I will keep them from harm and injustice.
I will neither give a deadly drug to anybody who asked for it, nor will I make a suggestion to this effect. Similarly I will not give to a woman an abortive remedy. In purity and holiness I will guard my life and my art.
And Planned Parenthood adds to that the disclaimer, “*Unless there’s Democrat political power and federal funding at stake.”
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
