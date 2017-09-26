Dueling Headlines, ‘NFL priorities’ edition
Here are a few NFL-related headlines from the fairly recent past:
And our dueling headlines today also come to us from the NFL. It seems the league doesn’t always pretend to be a welcoming beacon for free speech and expression:
The league sure does have its priorities.
And of course when Tim Tebow took a knee (for a different reason) many said he was doing a disservice to the game:
