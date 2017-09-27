Michelle Obama scolds women who weren’t strong & independent enough to vote for who she told them to
**Written by Doug Powers
Hopefully Democrats keep this up because being condescending worked so well for them in 2016:
“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” the former first lady said to a round of applause at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
“It doesn’t say as much about Hillary, and everybody’s trying to worry about what it means for Hillary and no, no, no, what does this mean for us, as women?” she asked. “That we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, ‘He’s better for me. His voice is more true to me.’ To me that just says, you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”
Mrs. Obama said women have been socialized, sometimes in “very subtle ways,” to sit and be quiet while the men do all the talking.
Shorter version: “You’re not a strong, independent woman unless you did exactly what we told you to do in lockstep!”
