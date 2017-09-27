Safe space scuffle: Fight in Berkeley ‘Empathy Tent’ sends several to irony lockup

**Written by Doug Powers

Attempts to put The Onion out of business are happening on a daily basis now. Here’s the latest:

Members of opposing political groups clashed Tuesday inside a so-called “empathy tent” on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.

At least four people were arrested, police said.

The empathy tent was reportedly in place to offer protesters a calm place to unwind amid the chaos around them. But the tent ultimately offered little respite — and nearly toppled during clashes between conservative students and leftist activists, the Los Angeles Times reported.