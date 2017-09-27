Safe space scuffle: Fight in Berkeley ‘Empathy Tent’ sends several to irony lockup
|Tweet
**Written by Doug Powers
Attempts to put The Onion out of business are happening on a daily basis now. Here’s the latest:
Members of opposing political groups clashed Tuesday inside a so-called “empathy tent” on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley.
At least four people were arrested, police said.
The empathy tent was reportedly in place to offer protesters a calm place to unwind amid the chaos around them. But the tent ultimately offered little respite — and nearly toppled during clashes between conservative students and leftist activists, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Oddly enough, it was a quiet, peaceful night at the local Fight Club. Meanwhile, UC Berkeley administrators will meet today to discuss the creation of super-safe spaces for those seeking shelter from violence at regular safe spaces.
(h/t @ScotsFyre)
**Written by Doug Powers
Twitter @ThePowersThatBe
Berkeley to allow speech by conservative (trauma counselors WILL be available!)
September 8, 2017 03:50 PM by Doug Powers
ACLU laments promoting white supremacy by showing little kid with US flag
August 24, 2017 05:16 PM by Doug Powers
ESPN strikes back at confederacy by crossing the parody/satire streams
August 22, 2017 08:29 PM by Doug Powers
Headline from the future: Berkeley’s ‘Free Speech Year’ Canceled After 1/2 Day
August 16, 2017 04:21 PM by Doug Powers
Of course: Princeton seeks ‘manager’ for on-campus masculinity
July 25, 2017 05:54 PM by Doug Powers
Categories: Education, Feature Story, Political Correctness