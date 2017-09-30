Rule change! Hillary now says you don’t have to vote for candidate just because she’s a woman

By Doug Powers • September 30, 2017 03:54 PM

Michelle Obama recently said that women who didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton “voted against their own voice.” Hillary herself said that some of the women who didn’t vote for her only avoided doing so because they caved into pressure from the men in their lives. In other words, Hillary Clinton’s 2016 effort was a shame-based campaign hinged on the narrative that “women should vote for women.” Now that Clinton’s no longer a candidate, however, she’s made it clear her 2016 rule will not necessarily apply to future elections:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Thursday evening that she would support a woman for president if that candidate was a like-minded Democrat. “I just hope she’s someone I agree with, so I can support her,” Clinton told a crowd in Toronto Thursday evening.

Rule change! Forget what she told everybody for that year-and-a-half leading up to the election. Clinton now reserves the right to engage in “sexism” as defined by 2016 Hillary and “vote against her own voice” if 2020 requires it.

